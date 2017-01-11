Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No mass rallies but mass voter listing in next 30 days, Raila says at Bomas – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
No mass rallies but mass voter listing in next 30 days, Raila says at Bomas
The Star, Kenya
Opposition leaders during their meeting with aspirants from across the country at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, January 11, 2017. /DENNIS KAVISU. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. ODM leader Raila Odinga has said the opposition will not …
Raila Odinga: Rigging elections will be too costly for JubileeThe Standard (press release)
Is this a declaration of 'Raila tosha' by Nasa?Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)
Analyst: Raila will be in the next government but not as presidentHivisasa.com
ZIPO.CO.KE
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.