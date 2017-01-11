No more cheating as JAMB introduces 8 new guidelines for 2017 UTME
THERE has been a long battle to curb examination malpractice in Nigeria all to no avail. Some students are exposed to examination malpractice right from their primary schools and it continues to secondary school and then to university. This year, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board , JAMB, has taken steps to curb examination malpractice. […]
The post No more cheating as JAMB introduces 8 new guidelines for 2017 UTME appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG