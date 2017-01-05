Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No more secrets in Nigeria Military – Spokesman

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

ti8gdjbx

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brigadier-General Rabe Abubakar, has assured that the Nigerian military will no longer keep necessary information away from the public. Rabe gave the assurance on Thursday at an interactive session with journalists at the Earnest Ikoli Press Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. Abubakar said he has toured media […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

No more secrets in Nigeria Military – Spokesman

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.