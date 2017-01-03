Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No more writing of fake electoral results in Ebonyi – Onu – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
No more writing of fake electoral results in Ebonyi – Onu
Vanguard
The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that the era of writing fake electoral results by some political parties in the state is over. Ogbonnaya Onu. Onu, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said this at a New
Nigeria To Ban Importation Of Refined Petroleum Products360Nobs.com

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.