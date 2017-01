No nation can beat US fighting force in the world, Obama boasts

Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama has declared that America’s military is the most powerful on the face of the earth.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest