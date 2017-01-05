Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No need to shut Abuja airport for runway repair, airline operators tell Nigerian govt

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Repairs could be carried out between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. while flight operations take place during the day, the airlines said.

The post No need to shut Abuja airport for runway repair, airline operators tell Nigerian govt appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.