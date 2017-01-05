No need to shut Abuja airport for runway repair, airline operators tell Nigerian govt
Repairs could be carried out between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. while flight operations take place during the day, the airlines said.
The post No need to shut Abuja airport for runway repair, airline operators tell Nigerian govt appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG