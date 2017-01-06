Pages Navigation Menu

No new case of polio in Nigeria – FG

The Federal Government says there is no new case of polio in the country. Acting Executive-Director the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Emmanuel Odu, who stated this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, debunked claims that a two-year-old boy in Cross River State had been deformed by the disease. According […]

This post No new case of polio in Nigeria – FG appeared first on YNaija.

