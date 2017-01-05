No new polio case in Nigeria, insists FG

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) says there has been no recent history of polio in Nigeria since August 2016. Dr Emmanuel Odu, the acting Executive Director, NPHCDA, who stated this while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, urged the public to report any case of child with fever and sudden weakness or paralysis of the limbs. Odu also called for effective use of available Primary Health Care services to forestall any possible outbreak of the disease.

