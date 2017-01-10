No person with common sense should be a Christian – Nigerian guy

A Nigerian Facebook user, Governor Imam Sunmola Olayemi, yesterday ranted that everything about Christianity is a joke.

According to him, it’s all total nonsense because he cannot fathom how a God will allow himself to be killed by the human He created all in the guise of dying for the salvation of all.

He also went on to note that every human is a slave of God and that no one is a son of God like the Christians claim. He used some verses of the Holy Bible and Quran to however back up his claims.

Read the controversial post below:

