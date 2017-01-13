Pages Navigation Menu

No Place To Hide as The Most Anticipated Reality Show Big Brother Naija begins on January 22nd

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

Big Brother Naija – the biggest reality show is back!. Get ready to see 12 strangers in biggie’s house for 11 weeks with absolutely nowhere to hide… Watch housemates as they scheme, show raw talent and real life drama for the big prize of N25million and a KIA Sorento. Big Brother Naija will be on […]

