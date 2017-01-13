No Place To Hide as The Most Anticipated Reality Show Big Brother Naija begins on January 22nd

Big Brother Naija – the biggest reality show is back!. Get ready to see 12 strangers in biggie’s house for 11 weeks with absolutely nowhere to hide… Watch housemates as they scheme, show raw talent and real life drama for the big prize of N25million and a KIA Sorento. Big Brother Naija will be on […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

