No plan to hike fuel price – NNPC – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Business


No plan to hike fuel price – NNPC
Vanguard
ABUJA — The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC,Wednesday, dismissed claims that it was planning to hike the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol. The NNPC, in a statement in Abuja, also advised motorists to desist from …
