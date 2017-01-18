No plan to hike fuel price – NNPC – Vanguard
|
NTA News
|
No plan to hike fuel price – NNPC
Vanguard
ABUJA — The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC,Wednesday, dismissed claims that it was planning to hike the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol. The NNPC, in a statement in Abuja, also advised motorists to desist from …
NNPC Says No Product Price Increase, Warns Against Panic Buying
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG