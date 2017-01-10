Pages Navigation Menu

No Premier League Player Makes FIFPro Best Eleven For 2016

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Sports

Look away now, English Premier League fanboys! The FIFA Football Awards on Monday night was interesting for a lot of reasons, one of which was the release of FIFPro World Eleven for 2016. No Premier League player made the cut this year as the first eleven were almost entirely comprised of Real Madrid and Barcelona …

