Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NO PREMIUM, NO COVER’:  Supreme Court Affirms Insurance Commission Guidelines

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The recent decision of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in the case of Jumbo United Co. Ltd vs. Leadway Assurance Co. Ltd (2016) 15 N.W.L.R. Part 1536, pages 363-532 has, affirmed the position of the National Insurance Commission and put a seal of finality to the seeming conflict in the position of the law and…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Premium Digital Yearly Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NO PREMIUM, NO COVER’:  Supreme Court Affirms Insurance Commission Guidelines appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.