NO PREMIUM, NO COVER’: Supreme Court Affirms Insurance Commission Guidelines
The recent decision of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in the case of Jumbo United Co. Ltd vs. Leadway Assurance Co. Ltd (2016) 15 N.W.L.R. Part 1536, pages 363-532 has, affirmed the position of the National Insurance Commission and put a seal of finality to the seeming conflict in the position of the law and…
The post NO PREMIUM, NO COVER’: Supreme Court Affirms Insurance Commission Guidelines appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG