No Problem Submitting Annual Report, EFCC Insist

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC‎ says it has submitted its annual report to the National Assembly, denying media report which stated otherwise.

According to the spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, “for the avoidance of doubt, the EFCC has never defaulted in submitting its annual reports to the National Assembly.

“The 2016 report was duly submitted and acknowledged by the relevant Committees of the Senate and the House of Representatives.”

The statement, which was in reaction to a media report in a national daily, captioned, ‘EFCC Yet to Submit Report to N/Assembly’; a violation of its statutorily obligation to submit an Annual Report to the National Assembly by September 30.

Uwujaren noted that “this claim is not only false but shocking, coming from an otherwise respected medium… Going through the report, it is pathetic that no attempts were made to verify the status of the report from either the EFCC or the relevant Committees of the National Assembly beyond the puerile claim that , The chairman of the Senate Committees on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Utazi and his deputy , Senator Mustapha Sani(APC, Niger) were not available for comments last night.

