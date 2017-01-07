Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No recession in Nigeria entertainment industry – PMAN President – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
No recession in Nigeria entertainment industry – PMAN President
Vanguard
Mr Pretty Okafor, President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has said that the economic recession facing the nation since 2016 did not stop its entertainment industry from thriving. He stated this in an interview in Abuja.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.