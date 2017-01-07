No recession in Nigeria entertainment industry – PMAN President – Vanguard
No recession in Nigeria entertainment industry – PMAN President
Mr Pretty Okafor, President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has said that the economic recession facing the nation since 2016 did not stop its entertainment industry from thriving. He stated this in an interview in Abuja.
