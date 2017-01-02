No rift with Magu or any other govt official— Malami

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

ABUJA— The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, yesterday, dismissed rumours of a strained relationship with the acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, saying that there was no rift between them.

Malami told Vanguard on telephone that his office was working in concert with Magu in the pursuit of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war, pointing out that there was no reason for a divided house.

Speculations had been rife that Malami and other top aides of Mr. President we’re opposed to Magu’s confirmation by the Senate because of the EFCC’s acting Chairman’s refusal to take instructions from the OHAGF.

But Malami distanced himself from any plot against Magu, pointing that that doing anything against him would amount to working against Buhari’s graft war.

“Let me just say that there is no truth whatever in the ongoing claims that we are working against each other. There is absolutely nothing like that,” Malami said.

He confirmed that following the security report raised against Magu by the Department of State Service, DSS, Mr. President directed him to investigate the claims and report back to him for further actions.

Malami said that although the investigation of Magu and the Secretary to the Federal Government, David Babachir, had begun, no report on the two men had yet been submitted to the president.

The minister expressed surprise over reports that Magu had been replaced by President Buhari following the alleged submission of the report of his investigation of the EFCC acting chair, noting it that the assignment was ongoing.

