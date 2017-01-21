No Rule Forbids Wearing Of Earrings, Necklace In LASU – Mgt

‎The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has said there is no rule in the institution forbidding female students from wearing earrings and necklaces.

This was contained in a statement made available yesterday to newsmen and signed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun.

According to the statement, What we have witnessed in recent days are products of misinterpretation on the part of a few officials and amplification of these minor misunderstandings by scaremongers.

“Management is using this medium to assure our dear students that appropriate steps have been taken to correct the lapses in implementation and all students are enjoined to go about their academic and social activities on campus peacefully.

“‎Equally, there is no rule forbidding female students from wearing naturalor artificial hair below shoulder level”, it said.

The Management therefore stressed categorically that extant constituents of inappropriate dressing are as contained in the Students’ Code of Conduct form which was considered and approved at the 232nd Statutory Meeting of Senate last year and is available on the registration portal.

The following constitute inappropriate modes of dressing by students which shall attract sanctions from the University: wearing transparent dresses, mini and skimpy skirts/dresses, and other clothes revealing sensitive parts of the body.

“Wearing tattered, dirty jeans with holes or obscene subliminal messages. ‎Wearing “baggy”, “saggy”, “yansh,” “ass level” and over length trousers.

Wearing tight fitting apparels that reveal body shape and contours of the body.Wearing T-Shirt and Tops with obscene, obnoxious or seductive inscription.Wearing of loose tie, folding, holding and pocketing of tie.

‘Wearing shirts without buttons, improperly buttoned, rolling of sleeves or flying collar.

Wearing of face Caps or complete covering of face.

Piercing of body and tattooing. Wearing of ear rings by male students”, the management stated.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

