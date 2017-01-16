‘No sale of charcoal, firewood on Borno streets’ – The Nation Newspaper
'No sale of charcoal, firewood on Borno streets'
The Borno State government has banned sale of charcoal and firewood on major streets to prevent pollution. Commissioner for Justice Kakashehu Lawan stated this in a statement to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday. Lawan said sellers were …
