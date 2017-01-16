Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘No sale of charcoal, firewood on Borno streets’ – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
'No sale of charcoal, firewood on Borno streets'
The Nation Newspaper
The Borno State government has banned sale of charcoal and firewood on major streets to prevent pollution. Commissioner for Justice Kakashehu Lawan stated this in a statement to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday. Lawan said sellers were …
Borno bans sale of charcoal, firewood on streetsPremium Times

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.