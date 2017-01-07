No Single Drop Of Kerosene In All Lagos Depots -NUPENG

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Saturday stated that there was no single drop of kerosene in the private and NNPC depots in Lagos.

According to Rotimi Benjamin, the National Chairman Surface Tank Kerosene Peddlers (SUTAKEP) Branch of NUPENG in Lagos, the product was last brought to the depot on December 27, 2016.

Benjamin, who doubles as the Vice Chairman NUPENG Lagos Zonal Council, also added that the scarcity of kerosene has increased the price, making it unaffordable for the masses.

He urged the government to come to the aid of masses who could not afford the price of cooking gas by providing kerosene to the depots so that it would be available in the filling stations.

He said: “It is very sad that things are going on this way, for the past two weeks, there is no supply of kerosene to any of the depots in Lagos. “The two refineries have not produced kerosene. This has made the marketers that have the product in their stations to increase it by over 60 per cent. “This is not the right time for our refineries to stop kerosene production, everybody can not depend on gas. “The common man cannot afford the price of cylinder and cooking gas. Our mothers in the village depend on kerosene, an essential household commodity to cook. “Government should not just sit down watching the masses suffering, they should address the issue and make the product available.”

It was gathered that few filling stations that had kerosene were selling the product between N285 and N300 per litre.

