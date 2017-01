No Substitute To Nigeria’s Unity – Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday said the continuous remembrance of the fallen heroes who laid their lives for the unity of the country cannot be overemphasized, saying the country must remain united to celebrate and honour them.

The governor who fielded question from journalists shortly after performing the laying of wreath and release of pigeons in commemoration of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos, said the celebration signified the great sacrifice put in by the fallen heroes to ensure the unity of the country.

He said: “For every January 15, we come together to remember our past heroes and the whole essence of being Nigerians is for us to live as a united country and some people have laid their lives for us to be here today.

“It is important that we must continue to celebrate them and remind ourselves that the unity of Nigeria has no substitute and that is the reason we do this every year.”

Harping on the efforts of the state government at prioritizing the welfare of legionnaires in the state, Ambode said the government recently gave them Hilux vehicle and increased their monthly subvention.

“We have always taken care of legionnaires in the State and I think we have the best welfare programme across the country. Just recently, we gave them Hilux vehicle for their operation and we have also increased the monthly subvention that we give to them.

“The whole essence is even beyond what we give to legionnaires, we should take proper care of all Lagosians and that is what we are doing,” Governor Ambode said.

Also speaking, Chairman of Nigerian Legion, Lagos State Chapter, Col Samuel Akande (Rtd) thanked Governor Ambode for his continuous support to legionnaires in the State, especially in the area of welfare to widows of fallen heroes and members of the association.

He said: “We like to use this opportunity to thank the Governor of Lagos State for all his provision and care for us. He recently gave us N5million to take care of our widows and members. Not only that, he promised us two vehicles and he has given us one. We pray that God will continue to take him higher and higher in good health.

“I also pray that God will continue to protect our members still in active service and those in the war front and we pray that by this time next year, Boko Haram will be a thin of the past in this country.”

Notable Nigerians who joined the governor to equally performed the laying of wreath included Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade; Oba of Lagos, HIM Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Service Commanders of military and para-military formations in the state, among others.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest