No Substitute To Nigeria’s Unity– Ambode

…Underscores Need For Remembrance Of Fallen Heroes Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday stressed the need for the continuous remembrance of the fallen heroes who laid their lives for the unity of the country, saying that the country must remain united to celebrate and honour them. Speaking after performing the laying of wreath and release of pigeons in commemoration of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos, Governor Ambode said the import of the celebration could not be overemphasized as it signified the great sacrifice put in by the fallen heroes to ensure the unity of the country.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

