Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

`No war’, Gambian Army Chief pledges

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gambia’s Chief of Defence, Ousman Badgie, on Friday said there “is not going to be any war or any fighting’’ as talks to convince Yahya Jammeh to cease power continues. The Gambian Army Chief assured that the West African leaders would continue to make a final attempt to convince Yahya Jammeh to cease power. “It’s a political misunderstanding; it is going to be solved politically, not militarily.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.