`No war’, Gambian Army Chief pledges

Gambia’s Chief of Defence, Ousman Badgie, on Friday said there “is not going to be any war or any fighting’’ as talks to convince Yahya Jammeh to cease power continues. The Gambian Army Chief assured that the West African leaders would continue to make a final attempt to convince Yahya Jammeh to cease power. “It’s a political misunderstanding; it is going to be solved politically, not militarily.

