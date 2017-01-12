No Winners For 2016 Etisalat Flash Fiction – Judges’ Panel

ETISALAT Disqualifies ALL 2016 Flash Fiction Entries. The Etisalat Flash Fiction 2016 Competition has ended with no Winners and Runner-ups emerging. Organizers of the Competition have come under heavy online criticism by Nigerians who faulted the Voting process. As published in the Awards Official Facebook Page, the Panel of Judges Disqualified all entries as they failed to meet the minimum criteria for the Prize. The Etisalat Flash Fiction was geared towards rewarding all unpublished Talented Writers in Africa. See Official Announcement below: Nigerians have Taken to the social media to criticize the Voting Process adopted by Etisalat for the 2016 Flash Fiction Awards.

