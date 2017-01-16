Noble Furious With Payet Going On Strike

Dimitri Payet is itching for a move away from West Ham and has thrown a fit to get his way, prompting Mark Noble to say the club will be better off without him in their ranks.

The Frenchman has gone on strike at the Hammers , with his former club of Marseille interested in bringing him back to the club.

Andy Carroll is one of the players to lash out at the midfielder and now captain Noble reveals he is angry with Payet.

“I am angry and disappointed, because I have always said that he is one of the best players I have ever played with,” Noble said.

“I had – and I say had because I haven’t really spoken to him for the last two or three weeks – a great relationship with him, but I don’t know his reasons.

“I am not going to comment on why he wanted to leave but I do know that if someone doesn’t want to play for the team then they are better off not even playing.”

Payet was absent from West Ham’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, which helped Noble and Co. move up to 12th in the table after 21 rounds.

The post Noble Furious With Payet Going On Strike appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

