Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adjaho takes a bow – Starr 103.5 FM

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Starr 103.5 FM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Adjaho takes a bow
Starr 103.5 FM
The speaker of Parliament Edward Kobly Doe Adjaho has taken a bow after being a part of the institution of Parliament from the inception of the 4th Republican parliament in January 1993. The atmosphere in the Chamber was sombre as the curtain was …
LIVESTREAMING: Dissolution of 6th ParliamentGhanaWeb
Sixth Parliament Would Be Dissolved At Midnight- SpeakerPeace FM Online
Hon. Kyei Mensa Remains A Lone Ranger In NPP CaucusNews Ghana
YEN.COM.GH –Pulse.com.gh –Citifmonline
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.