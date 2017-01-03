Nobody can undermine me in APC —Dino Melaye

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) has said that nobody can undermine his position in All Progressives Congress, APC.

Dino made the statement at Ayetoro-Gbede, his country home, weekend, during the distribution of empowerment materials worth over N200 million to members of his constituency.

He said: “There are so many unnecessary comments and rhetoric going around. As far as APC is concerned, whether at the national or state level, we are in charge. I am not boasting.

“Kogi State governor cannot underrate me, neither can anybody underrate me in APC. I say this with every sense of responsibility and humility.

“I am the only member of the board of trustees of APC in Kogi State; even the Governor is not a member. I am also a member of the executive council of APC.”

