Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nobody can underrate me in APC – Dino Melaye

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

dino-melaye

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, has boasted that nobody can intimidate him in the All Progressives Congress, APC. Dino made the statement at Ayetoro-Gbede, his country home, weekend. According to him, “There are so many unnecessary comments and rhetoric going around. As far as APC is […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Nobody can underrate me in APC – Dino Melaye

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.