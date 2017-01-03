Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nollywood Actor, Mike Godson Goes Blonde

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following in line with Nigerian artistes such as YBNL music label owner, Olamide also known as ‘Badoo’, Tekno and American stars including Chris Brown and rapper Kanye West, Nollywood actor, Michael Godson Ifeanyichukwu has gone all blonde. The blonde look comes after other artistes including Dr. SID joined the trend. The Nollywood actor popularly known…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Nollywood Actor, Mike Godson Goes Blonde appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.