Nollywood Actress, Toyin Majekodunmi Has Died
Nollywood actress, Toyin Majekodunmi, popularly known as ‘Iya Keke’ has died. The popular actress, married to another Nollywood actor, ‘Baba Kekere’ has featured in several Nigerian movies in an acting career which spanned well over 15 years. The cause of her death remains unknown.
