Nollywood Actress, Toyin Majekodunmi Has Died

Nollywood actress, Toyin Majekodunmi, popularly known as ‘Iya Keke’ has died. The popular actress, married to another Nollywood actor, ‘Baba Kekere’ has featured in several Nigerian movies in an acting career which spanned well over 15 years. The cause of her death remains unknown.

The post Nollywood Actress, Toyin Majekodunmi Has Died appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

