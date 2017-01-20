Nollywood has been hijacked by money bags — Joy Kingsley

By Benjamin Njoku

Rising actress cum producer, Chukwurah Joy Favour popularly known as Joy Kingsley is currently disturbed as she has accused ‘money bags’ and quack producers, of hijacking the nation’s movie industry.

Joy made this allegation against the backdrop of the prevailing trend in the industry, where the budding actors and actresses are indiscriminately compelled to pay for movie roles by the shylock producers.

This ugly development, according to the actress, informed her decision to go into film production to encourage and discover fresh talents. She described the practice as “unethical”adding that it would in no small measure deprive the industry of great potentials in the future, as those who are highly talented but cannot afford to pay their way through, would be deprived of the opportunity to hit the limelight. To match her words with action, Joy who recently moved into her Lekki home after she bought herself a brand new car, is due to premiere her debut movie as a producer.

The graduate of Economics from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma said, she’s leaving no stone unturned in her resolve to make a bold statement with her forthcoming movie. “I decided to delve into film production so as to give opportunities to fresh talents, taken into consideration that money bags have hijacked the industry. People now pay for roles, thereby limiting the chances of great potentials that are yet to be discovered,”she lamented.

As a promising actress, Joy Kingsley has acted in many movies including ‘’Bloody Young Money, My Helper. Caro and Alaro, the Evil Household, God Never Sleeps, Harvest of Hatred, Gadaffi, Love Meter, Car Wash Girl among others.

