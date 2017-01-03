Nollywood stars steped out in white For Sotayo Sobola’s Classy Party
Nollywood stars recently joined their colleague, Tayo Sobola to celebrate her 5-in-1 classy party at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Lagos. Spotted at the event were the likes of Faithia Williams, Doris Simeon, Eniola Badmus, Iyabo Ojo, Bimbo Thomas, Biodun Okeowo, Seun Akindele, Empress and John Njamah. Also present were the actress political friends including Senator …
