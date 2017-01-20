Pages Navigation Menu

Non-Academic Staff Unions of Universities suspend warning strike

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Non-academic staff unions of Nigerian universities on Thursday in Abuja suspended its 5-day warning strike. The unions are the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Non–Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU). The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the unions announced the suspension in…

