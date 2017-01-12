Non- Career ambassadorial nominees: Buhari drops Mamora, Adegboyega Ogunwusi, Ayodeji

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- ALMOST three months after President Muhammadu Buhari sent names of forty- six non career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation, the President yesterday resent a rejigged list of forty six.

In the new list, name of former Deputy Minority leader of the Senate, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora was dropped with no replacement.

