Non- Career ambassadorial nominees: Buhari drops Mamora, Adegboyega Ogunwusi, Ayodeji
By Henry Umoru
ABUJA- ALMOST three months after President Muhammadu Buhari sent names of forty- six non career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation, the President yesterday resent a rejigged list of forty six.
In the new list, name of former Deputy Minority leader of the Senate, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora was dropped with no replacement.
