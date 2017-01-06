Normalcy Returns To Total Blending Plant As NUPENG Suspends Strike – Information Nigeria
Normalcy Returns To Total Blending Plant As NUPENG Suspends Strike
Normalcy on Friday returned to Total Nig. Plc Blending Plants, Lagos, after four days of protest by the NUPENG members working at the lubricant section over anti-labour activities of the company. The workers resumed after suspending their protest on …
