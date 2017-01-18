North-East: Mrs Buhari solicits support for FG

Abuja The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday urged Nigerians and international community to support the Federal Government’s effort toward reviving the North-East.

Mrs Buhari made the call during a courtesy visit by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Zhou Pingjian, at the State House, Abuja.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Mr Suleiman Haruna, the Head of the Press Unit in her office, the wife of the president noted that the insurgency had disrupted economic activities in the past four years, leading to extreme poverty in the area.

She said that women and children were the worst-hit as many had become widows and orphans.

She, therefore, solicited the support of all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria toward ameliorating the challenges.

She said that her pet project, ‘Future Assured’ initiative, had done a lot in terms of assisting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as well as individuals who return to their communities after the successful recapture of their communities by the Military.

“The programme has intervened in 15 local governments and 500 families and is doing more, especially in the area of assisting the 150,000 unaccompanied children in the region,” she said in the statement.

The Chinese Ambassador said that the purpose of her visit was to acknowledge the efforts of `Future Assured’ Programme.

According to him, the programme has achieved a lot in terms of assisting the under-privileged, especially in the North-East of the country.

He commended the efforts of the president’s wife on women and youth development and promised to support the programme whenever the need arose.

Pingjian noted that Nigeria had always been in the forefront of assisting other countries in need and, therefore, deserved to be assisted during its time of need.

