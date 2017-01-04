North Korea Missile ‘Won’t Happen’ – Trump

Donald Trump has dismissed North Korea’s claim to be developing missiles capable of striking America.

In a tweet, the US president-elect derided the claim by North Korea’s Kim Jong-un that preparations were in the final stage, saying: “It won’t happen.”

It was not clear if Mr Trump was expressing doubts about North Korea’s nuclear capabilities or was planning preventative action.

Mr Trump also berated China for failing to help rein in its ally North Korea.

“China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won’t help with North Korea. Nice!” Mr Trump tweeted.

A spokesman for China’s foreign affairs ministry said Beijing’s efforts on Korean peninsula denuclearisation were “perfectly obvious”.

