North Korea plans intercontinental ballistic missile test, says Kim – The Australian Financial Review

Posted on Jan 1, 2017


North Korea plans intercontinental ballistic missile test, says Kim
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's delivers his New Year speech in Pyongyang. 'We have reached the final stage in preparations to test-launch an intercontinental ballistic rocket.' AP. by Choe Sang-Hun. North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, says his
