Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

North Korea’s Nuclear Threat to U.S.: “It won’t happen!” Donald Trump Fires Back

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump has responded to threats by North Korea that it was in the final stage to test a new intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach the U.S. mainland. “North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.