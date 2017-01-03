North Korea’s Nuclear Threat to U.S.: “It won’t happen!” Donald Trump Fires Back
Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump has responded to threats by North Korea that it was in the final stage to test a new intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach the U.S. mainland. “North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG