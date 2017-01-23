Northern Governors, Royal Fathers In Closed Door Meeting Over Insecurity In Kaduna

Northern States Governors Forum are currently meeting with traditional rulers from the region to discuss the problems of insecurity bedeviling the region.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar in his remarks at the opening ceremony of the meeting at Kaduna government house worried over the use of worship places to preach violence.

According to Sultan, the killings in the north is a clear case of “conspiracy”.

He said, those that have been responsible for such crisis are doing so with impunity because previous offenders have not been punished.

He said in view of the threats and the dimension the crises were taken, the traditional rulers from the region would back any action that is being and would be taken by the Northern States Governors Forum.

In his opening remake, Governor el-Rufai of Kaduna State said that the traditional rulers were the closest to the grassroots and hold the ace to resolving some of the crisis.

He called on them to impress it upon their subjects that ensuring security is a business of all in their domains.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum, Kashim Shettima described the meeting as a first of its kind, adding that it was organized to address security challenges in the region.

Spotted at the opening session of the meeting were 15 out of the 19 states governors or their deputies.

Taraba Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, Katsina State

Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima and Kebbi State Governor, Senator Bello Bagudu.

Also seen at the meeting were, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, Jigawa Governor, Ababakar Badaru and

Adamawa State’s, Jibrilla Bindow. Benue, Kogi, Zamfara and Nasarawa states were represented by their deputy governors.

Traditional leaders from the 19 states were represented at the crucial meeting.

The meeting ongoing under a close door with a communique expected.

