Northern state governors persecuting Christians by demolishing churches – CAN
The Northern West zone of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Saturday raised alarm over alleged plot to annihilate the Christian community in the region through continuous demolition of churches. The alarm was raised by the zonal Chairman of CAN, Bishop David Bakare. Worried by the continuous demolition of churches, Bakare asked, “Do we […]
Northern state governors persecuting Christians by demolishing churches – CAN
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG