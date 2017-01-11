Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Reports of Death of FM Radio Have Been Greatly Exaggerated – Bloomberg

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Bloomberg

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Why Reports of Death of FM Radio Have Been Greatly Exaggerated
Bloomberg
As Norway switches off its FM radio network this week, other nations have abandoned similar plans, leaving the Scandinavian country a lonely beacon of digital-only broadcasting in a world that's rapidly moving on to music streaming and podcasts. The
Norway Says Goodbye To FM Radio – Embraces All-Digital Radio Broadcasts; Switzerland Signs Off NextLatin Post
Norway Set to Be First Country to Switch Off FM RadioWall Street Journal
Norway begins the transition away from FM radioPRI
The Guardian –RollingStone.com –Newsmax –The Indian Express
all 74 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.