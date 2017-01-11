Why Reports of Death of FM Radio Have Been Greatly Exaggerated – Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg
|
Why Reports of Death of FM Radio Have Been Greatly Exaggerated
Bloomberg
As Norway switches off its FM radio network this week, other nations have abandoned similar plans, leaving the Scandinavian country a lonely beacon of digital-only broadcasting in a world that's rapidly moving on to music streaming and podcasts. The …
Norway Says Goodbye To FM Radio – Embraces All-Digital Radio Broadcasts; Switzerland Signs Off Next
Norway Set to Be First Country to Switch Off FM Radio
Norway begins the transition away from FM radio
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG