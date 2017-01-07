Not more than 5 People go on a UK Trip with Me – Aisha Buhari
Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has reacted to a report by online news medium, SaharaReporters, that the Nigerian High Commission in the UK spends a minimum of £7,000 for hospitality on each of Aisha’s trips to the UK. In a statement by her media aide, Adebisi Ajayi, Aisha also dismissed the report that she […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG