Not more than 5 People go on a UK Trip with Me – Aisha Buhari

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has reacted to a report by online news medium, SaharaReporters, that the Nigerian High Commission in the UK spends a minimum of £7,000 for hospitality on each of Aisha’s trips to the UK. In a statement by her media aide, Adebisi Ajayi, Aisha also dismissed the report that she […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

