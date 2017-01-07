Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Not Unconditional Nor Universal – Nigeria’s N5,000 Basic Income – Forbes

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Not Unconditional Nor Universal – Nigeria's N5,000 Basic Income
Forbes
Nigeria has just launched itself into a long promised experiment in poverty alleviation in that country. At times the suggestion has been for a universal or unconditional basic income and that is neither of these. It is also most undoubtedly a basic

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.