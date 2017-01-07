CESJET Commend Buhari Over Payment Of N5000 To Unemployed Nigerians – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
CESJET Commend Buhari Over Payment Of N5000 To Unemployed Nigerians
The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the commencement of the payment of N5000 by the Federal Government to Nigerians living below poverty line. Addressing a press …
