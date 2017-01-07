Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CESJET Commend Buhari Over Payment Of N5000 To Unemployed Nigerians – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
CESJET Commend Buhari Over Payment Of N5000 To Unemployed Nigerians
Leadership Newspapers
The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the commencement of the payment of N5000 by the Federal Government to Nigerians living below poverty line. Addressing a press …
Mixed reactions trail FG's N5000 to vulnerable NigeriansGuardian
Tinubu hails Buhari for payment of stipend to the vulnerableThe News
Payment of N5000 stipend: Tinubu commends BuhariNAIJ.COM
FINANCIAL WATCH (press release) (blog)
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.