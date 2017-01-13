Notorious Fake Soldier Who Terrorizes Agege Residents Arrested in Lagos (Photo)

A fake soldier identified as Benjamin who terrorizes residents of Agege in while wearing the Nigerian Army uniform, has been caught by the operatives of the Lagos State Police command.

In an exclusive interview with Linda Ikeji Blog, the father of two, confessed to the crimes and disclosed the price at which he sold some of the motorcycles.

“I sold one for fifty thousand Naira. I sold another one for seventy thousand Naira and another one for seventy-three thousand. The highest one I sold is ninety thousand Naira,” Benjamin said.

Speaking further, he disclosed that he had not stolen more than four motorcycles, adding that his wife who lives with him was not aware of his activities and denied ever wearing the army uniform.

Also speaking, Egede West, a police sergeant, countered his claims and said that he has, not just the army uniform, but also different uniforms belonging to various agencies.

“He has been terrorising and intimidating people with the uniform in the community where he stays at Agege and the community members, having observed him and his nefarious activities, informed the police.

“We went there and discovered that the information was true. He has uniforms, assorted uniforms, military and other agency uniforms which he uses to operate. We arrested him and he made statement and confessed to other activities, including stealing of motorcycles, snatching of different things, not only within Lagos but even in other states,” Sergeant West said.