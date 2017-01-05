Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Notorious Female Ring Leader Of A Baby Factory In Borno State Arraigned In Court

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A woman identified as Madam Ngozi, who is allegedly the ring leader of a baby factory in Borno has been arrested by security operatives.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

According to a twitter user, she was arraigned before a High Court Judge in Maiduguri, Borno state capital for selling babies.See details belowfemale-ring-leader-of-a-baby-factory-in-borno-state-arraigned-in-court-1

The post Notorious Female Ring Leader Of A Baby Factory In Borno State Arraigned In Court appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.