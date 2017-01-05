Notorious Female Ring Leader Of A Baby Factory In Borno State Arraigned In Court
A woman identified as Madam Ngozi, who is allegedly the ring leader of a baby factory in Borno has been arrested by security operatives.
According to a twitter user, she was arraigned before a High Court Judge in Maiduguri, Borno state capital for selling babies.See details below
The post Notorious Female Ring Leader Of A Baby Factory In Borno State Arraigned In Court appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG