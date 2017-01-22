Notorious Gang Members Arrested By Police In Abia

Some criminal gang have been paraded by the Abia State Police Command over various crimes.

Some suspects specialised in stealing Electricity Distribution cables from the transformer while some were members of a gang of notorious criminals terrorising Elughu Nkporo Ohafia Local Government Area.

Ogbonna Ifegwu, who is a 40-year-old man, allegedly stole components of am vandalised EEDC transformer.

He said: “I sell scraps so when I saw the cables on a damaged transformer, I removed it thinking that it was not useful. I took it as a scrap”.

One of the notorious gangster, Nkeiru John Onuoha, claimed that they did not commit any crime.

“We did not commit any crime, what happen is that after the local government election held in December 2016, we decided to hang around to collect our money from one “Skypo”, that was how we were arrested,

“I am not a thief. I live in Lagos. I just came back during the Christmas,” he claimed.

The arrests of the criminals, according to the police led to recovering of huge amounts of money and guns from suspects. Police said all the 25 paraded suspects, on completion of investigation, would be charged.