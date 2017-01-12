Notorious Woman Caught Attempting to Smuggle Cocaine Inside the Prison (Photo)

A 23-year-old self-employed woman, Sakina Mustapha, who deals in used ladies shoes in the Berekum Municipality of the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana, is in the grips of the Police for attempting to smuggle a substance suspected to be cocaine to an inmate at the Sunyani Prisons.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Prisons, ASP. Johann Nii Narh Nartey, said the suspect believed to be a member of a notorious drug syndicate terrorizing residents in the area, was arrested on Monday at the Sunyani Central Prison with the substance.

He explained that Sakina was apprehended at the Sunyani Prison Barracks after she paid a visit to a prisoner in custody, Taufik Mohammed, who is serving a ten (10) year jail term with hard labour for narcotic drug offences.

He added that the initial demeanour of both convict and visitor appeared normal at the initial stages of the visit, but the interaction aroused suspicion at the latter stage and so both of them were put under strict surveillance.

ASP Nartey continued that, Sakina was later seen hanging around at the barracks in anxiety after the visit, and was subsequently invited into the prison where a search was conducted on her, and Ninety nine (99) pieces of substances suspected to be cocaine wrapped in cigarette foil were found in her purse.

“Upon interrogation, she disclosed that the parcel was given to her by a friend of the prisoner whom she claimed she did not know previously, and who had earlier on called her on phone upon request from the convict to meet her at an arranged location to collect a parcel meant for the inmate. She also stated that, she has no previous knowledge of the content of the parcel she was carrying,” ASP. Johann Nii Narh Nartey.

According to him, when she was pressed further to disclose how the parcel was going to be delivered to the prisoner, Sakina said that an intermediary, who would ensure that the items get to the inmate safely in the prison would meet her at the prisons barracks to take delivery of the “goods”.

She however declined to mention the names of the intermediary as well as the supposed source of the parcel and the caller claiming that she does not know them.

The PRO disclosed the mobile number on which she communicated with her accomplices has however gone dead, and could not be reached when called several times.

He has however assured the issue will be investigated to its logical conclusion as the suspect has since been handed over to the Sunyani Divisional Police for further investigations.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Supt. Sampson Bandin confirmed the arrest and stated that his outfit has commenced investigation into the matter, and the suspect will be put before court soon.

Source: Citi FM