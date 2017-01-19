Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Novak Djokovic Defeated After Five-Set Loss In Australian Open Second Round

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Novak Djokovic is out of the Australian Open after being rocked by Uzbek Denis Istomin in five sets. The defending champion was knocked out of the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday losing 7-6(8) 5-7 2-6 7-6(5) 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena. It was six-times champion Djokovic’s earliest elimination from Melbourne Park since his …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Novak Djokovic Defeated After Five-Set Loss In Australian Open Second Round appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.