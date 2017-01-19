Novak Djokovic Defeated After Five-Set Loss In Australian Open Second Round

Novak Djokovic is out of the Australian Open after being rocked by Uzbek Denis Istomin in five sets. The defending champion was knocked out of the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday losing 7-6(8) 5-7 2-6 7-6(5) 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena. It was six-times champion Djokovic’s earliest elimination from Melbourne Park since his …

