Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer earn tough draws at Australian Open – USA TODAY

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer earn tough draws at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic drew a difficult first round opponent in Fernando Verdasco, while Roger Federer's fall in the rankings complicated his chances at Melbourne Park as he ended up in same …
